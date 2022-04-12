Aldi spent €127m with Tipperary food and drink producers in 2021

Aldi Ireland today announced details of its continued significant contribution to Tipperary’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In 2021, Aldi sourced €127M of locally produced food and drink from Tipperary based suppliers. Aldi partners with eleven Tipperary producers including long-term relationships with Honeyvale Foods and Glenpatrick Spring Water.

Operating eight stores in Tipperary, Aldi employs 140 full time staff, spending over €4M on wages annually. All available opportunities can be found on the Aldi Recruitment website.

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Tipperary at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Tipperary stores having donated over 159,500 meals through FoodCloud to local charities. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Clonmel Scout Group and Suir Haven Cancer Support some of the many local charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant in 2021.

Commenting Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Tipperary.”

“We have invested over €29M in our Tipperary stores over the last number of years, while we sourced more than €127m of locally produced food and drink from Tipperary based suppliers last year. Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”