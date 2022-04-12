Easter Sunday Dawn Mass in Upperchurch on Easter Sunday
April 17, April, Fr Tony will celebrate a Dawn Mass at the Ballyboy lookout.
We will leave Upperchurch village at 6pm sharp and walk to the lookout.
Please note that as space at the site is limited, cars need to be left in the village.
Helpers are required on the day, and donations of homemade bread would be appreciated, which can be handed into the hall before the walk.
