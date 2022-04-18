Schools, day care centre and hospital to benefit from Tipperary Vintage Rally

NEW INN & DISTRICT VINTAGE AND CLASSIC CLUB
New Inn and District Vintage Club will hold its annual Walter Cleary Memorial Run on Sunday, May 8 in aid of New Inn Boys and Girls schools, Cashel Day Care Centre and St Patrick’s Hospital.
The event will be starting at 1pm from Barron’s and meeting back at Barron’s afterwards for refreshments and raffle!
All vintage cars, tractors, new and vintage bikes and lorries welcome. More details closer the time!
