19 Apr 2022

Cahir Day Care Centre holds first fundraiser since Covid hit - Peggy is honoured

Cahir Day Care Centre holds first fundraiser since Covid hit - Peggy is honoured

Cahir Day Care Centre honour Peggy O'Brien. At the recent presentation to Peggy O'Brien were from left: Margaret Walsh, Jo Lonergan, Peggy O’Brien, John O’Donnell, Bobby Condon and Mary O’Donnell

There was a constant flow of people in Cahir Day Care Centre last Sunday morning as they held their first fundraiser since Covid hit.
From 9.30am there was a continual flow of tea and coffee and beautiful cakes as people came and enjoyed a chat. The Centre wants to say a big thank you to all who supported their cake sale; they had wonderful and successful morning. Thanks also go to all who baked the delicious cakes, tarts, buns and goodies. Thanks to Ballingeary ICA for their wonderful support, and to all volunteers, staff, and committee who helped out on the day.

The Centre welcomed Peggy O’Brien and her family on the morning of the Fundraiser too. Peggy received a presentation for her time and dedication to the Day Centre going back many years. Peg had retired from her role in the Day Care Centre just as Covid struck and the Centre had been waiting for an opportunity to thank her for quite a while as they waited for all restrictions to ease. Peggy was presented with a stunning crystal vase engraved beautifully by John Quirke Jewellers among other gifts.
Peggy said afterwards that she enjoyed her time at Cahir Day Care Centre immensely and thanked everyone for their kindness and the lovely gifts. Peggy also commended the Board of Management on the continued caring and efficient running of the Centre today.

