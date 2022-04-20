Search

20 Apr 2022

Tipperary artists generously donate their work for charity

20 Apr 2022 4:36 PM

A total of 48 big-hearted Tipperary artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.
Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.
Among the Tipperary artists taking part this year are Orlaith Whitehead from Thurles, Peter Curling from Cashel, and Mary Brigid Mackey and Monica Delany from Clonmel.
NURSING CARE
Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 14 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.
POSTCARD SIZE
The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special.
VIEWED ONLINE
The collection can now be viewed online at viewed online at icognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30am.


Who’s Who of Artists
Among the other 1,200 leading artists taking part this year are Adrian+Shane, Asbestos, Ruthie Ashenhurst, Robert Ballagh, Ange Bell, Don Conroy, Bridget Flinn, Martin Gale, Morgan Gibbs, Jill & Gill, Mo Kelly, Maria Levinge, Sheila McCarron, Maser, Martin Mooney, Abigail O’Brien, Mick O’Dea, Shane O’Driscoll, Sylvia Parkinson-Brown, Una Sealy, Helen Steele and Mark Thompson.

