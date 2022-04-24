Clonmel primary school pupils raise funds for Ukrainian appeal

The pupils and staff of St Mary’s CBS Clonmel have been very busy over the last few weeks fundraising for the people of Ukraine.

One of the main events was a massive Easter raffle which took place at the school assembly earlier this month.

Pupils from all classes purchased tickets and a grand total of €1,435 was collected.

This amount, combined with a recent non-uniform day for St Patrick’s Day meant that the school has donated a massive €1,850 to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

The school community is very grateful, not only to all who supported the fundraisers, but to all the staff who helped organise the tickets and prizes.



Special mention to Ms Traas who arranged for two sponsored hampers from the Apple Farm. These top prizes proved to be very popular with pupils and teachers alike.

On the same day St Mary’s CBS was delighted to welcome back two past pupils, Dean Cagney and Eoghan Walsh, to speak to the younger boys about their success with St Mary’s and Clonmel Commercials over the last year.

Both clubs won numerous south titles last year. Both Dean and Eoghan spoke to the boys about practising their skills, listening to their coaches and enjoying their sport.



The timing of this visit was very apt as it came the day after two pupils from the school, Dara Beckett and Rory Dunphy, received their county kits, following their selections for the Tipperary Primary Game teams in hurling and gaelic football respectively.

Music, drama and choir have always been a central part of the fabric of St Mary’s CBS over many years. Covid-19 meant that the school choir was unable to perform and practice.

RAFFLE



On the same day of the Easter raffle and the visit by young GAA stars the pupils and staff returned to what they do best and performed the beautiful Irish blessing May the Road Rise to Meet You for all those in attendance.

A huge thank you to Ms Powell and Ms Collins for their hard work and dedication to getting the choir back up and running again. The school community is looking forward to having Mrs Adamson involved again on her return to school.