Search

20 Apr 2022

Success for Tipperary company at National Small Business Awards

Campion Pumps, Gortnahoe, wins services award

Campion Pumps

Campion Pumps representatives at the awards ceremony. From left, Alan Campion, director; Sinéad Carey, commercialisation manager; Martin Campion, CEO; Catherine Campion, director; PJ Ryan, director

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Campion Pumps has been recognised for their achievements in the services sector at the Small Firms Association National Business Awards.

Demonstrating superior engineering performance and outstanding service provision, Campion Pumps was honoured at the awards gala dinner in the RDS on April 13. The awards programme, now in its 18th year, celebrates the achievement, innovation and excellence amongst small firms. 

Speaking of the awards, SFA chair, Graham Byrne said “All the companies presented here are among the best in Irish Small businesses.

“The people involved here are truly representative of the diversity of entrepreneurship in Ireland.” 

After a rigorous application and judging process, Campion Pumps was announced winner of the service category and one of five finalists for Innovator of the Year category. 

Commenting on the award, Martin Campion, CEO, Campion Pumps said: “We have been delighted with the recognition from the SFA in receiving these awards. This award is representative of all our employees in our Tipperary and Dublin offices, working each day to ensure safe clean water to our customers.

"The key to our success is our people. We have 48 employees with exceptional industry knowledge and experience who work hard, as a team, to provide the best service for our customers.”

Campions has a long-serving workforce, with 38% of staff employed by Campions for over 10 years, 14 of whom have 15 years or more service given to the company. 

This highlights the wealth of knowledge and expertise within the company, drawing on years of expertise to nurturing innovative new approaches, and allowing Campions maintain their reputation of technical competence and service delivery. 

Campions Pumps will be celebrating 35 years in business next year. Founded by local man Martin Campion, Campion Pumps are leading providers of water and waste water pumping solutions in Ireland.

The company provides a full range of pumping and treatment solutions to commercial, industrial, agricultural and domestic customers and has recently launched Campion Connect monitoring and IoT services to European market.

Meet the new Manager of the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre in Tipperary Town

The Complex - providing fitness and sporting facilities to Tipp Town and its surrounding areas for over 35 years

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media