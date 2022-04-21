Search

21 Apr 2022

Minor injuries unit expected to reopen next week in Cashel

'The closure of the unit was a very worrying development, and it's important that pressure be maintained to ensure that the closure would be temporary' - Browne

Minor injuries unit expected to reopen next week in Cashel

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has been informed that a doctor has been secured for the minor injuries unit in Cashel and services should be back up and running next week.

Teachta Browne said: “I have been informed by the HSE that a doctor is expected to be taking up duties at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel next Monday, and it is anticipated that services should be in a position to resume fully.

“The recent closure of the unit was a very worrying development, and it was important that pressure be maintained to ensure that the closure would be temporary.

“We could not allow a situation to develop where a temporary closure became long-term, with all of the negative impacts that would have on other services there such as blood testing, not to mention the knock-on effect it would have on the emergency department at Tipperary University Hospital and on the many GP services that are already at capacity.

“After making consistent enquiries about the unit, I have today been informed that a doctor has been sourced and services are due to resume next week.

“This is to be welcomed. But the whole debacle brought into focus the ongoing issues with the recruitment and retention of staff within our health service – especially our community services.

“We must all continue to remain vigilant about the future of all medical services in our communities.

“Today’s announcement will come as a relief to the community of Cashel and further field. I will continue to monitor the situation, and am pleased to have played my part.”

