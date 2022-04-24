TRAFFIC: Motorists should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans for the coming week.
L-6409-0 Ballydavid to Mullinahone Road
There will be temporary traffic management in place on the L-6409-0 Ballydavid to Mullinahone Road from 8am on Monday, April 25 to 5pm on Thursday, April 28.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction from 8am on Monday, April 25, until 6pm on Friday, April 29.
This is to allow for roadworks in the area.
L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemmingstown, Bansha
A temporary traffic management plan will be in place on the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemmingstown, Bansha, from 7am, Monday, April 25, until 7pm on Friday, April 29.
Local diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
L-4101 Emly to Cullen Road
Tipperary County Council has advised motorists there will be temporary traffic management on the L-4101 Emly to Cullen Road from tomorrow to facilitate roadworks.
The plan will be in place from 8am on Monday, April 25, to 6pm on Friday, April 29.
