Tipperary's 2,457 Alzheimer's patients ask you to host a Tea Day this May

Some 2,457 people living with dementia in Tipperary will benefit from this year's Tea Day in aid of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The society has a number of branches in Tipperary, including Nenagh, Thurles, Roscrea and Clonmel.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), along with their ambassadors, RTÉ's Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy, is urging the people of Tipperary to host a Tea Day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alzheimer’s Tea Day was held online in 2020 and 2021. Now, Alzheimer’s Tea Day - the ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser - is back after three long years, and with many feeling the pinch of isolation, the ASI wants people to help Tea Day make a comeback.

The society invites the nation to get involved with local Tea Day events in their local communities. We’ve all been waiting for people to come together for a cup of tea, a chat and perhaps a few treats, to raise vital funds for dementia supports and services.

You can register your Tea Day event at teaday.ie and the ASI will send you your organiser’s toolkit, which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your Tea Day a success.