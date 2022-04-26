BREAKING: Eight men charged over serious assault in Tipperary

Eight men are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10:30am this morning, Tuesday, April 26
Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man in Thurles, Sunday, June 27, 2021, have charged a number of people. Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí have charged eight men all aged 18-20.
All eight are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10:30am this morning, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Five men were initially arrested on July 16, 2021 and were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A further three men were arrested in July and August 2021. They were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
Eight men are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10:30am this morning, Tuesday, April 26
Galbally United’s Cathal Mahoney scores the only goal in last Saturday’s all-important Youths League Division 1 game played at the Tower Field in Thurles. Pic: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.