Great fun was had by all as the the Village Market in Holycross returns

It's great to be back, and what a great turnout last Saturday. Food, craft and entertainment are all top class. Great fun was had by all of the children and stallholders for the Easter Egg Hunt.

A local winner Michael Skehan took away the Park 63 voucher. A great prize of a year's Gym Membership here in Holycross will be up for grabs at the next market.

The Village Market hosting 30 vendors will continue every second Saturday to mid-December from 1pm to 3pm.

Admission is free, and it's a great place for family and friends to enjoy an afternoon.

Join us for a coffee, bakes, cakes, organic meats, crafts, gift options, flowers, entertainment and much more.

Students, musicians, start up's, and new vendors are always welcome, and a space will be allocated as soon as available.

Shop local, support local if you can.

See you all on the April 30.

Enquiries: thevillagemarketholycross@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram.