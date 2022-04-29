Search

29 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí seeking witnesses to altercation on the Blueway

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Apr 2022 7:38 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Clonmel gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 27 between 4pm and 5pm on the Blueway, Clonmel.

The approximate location is on the Blueway adjacent to Mulcahy Park.

An altercation occurred during which a man was assaulted and had his phone taken from him.

Gardaí are specifically looking to speak to anyone who may have been fishing in the area at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses to this incident, or information relating to the identity of those involved, can be forwarded to Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

