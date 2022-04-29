Welcome new lighting will brighten up Cahir - Owl boxes on the way too!

New lighting was added to the steps and Dovecote area of Cahir last week and they are looking well. They will only light for a while after daylight. New solar lighting was installed on the National Flag in the Memorial Garden too that should give six hours light after dark.

It’s great to have it lit up and powered by sunlight and thanks SFE Electrical and Tipperary County Council illumination of monuments grant.

Last week, the Cahir Tidy Towns group wereW also out and about with Albert Nolan and his son Harry for a biodiversity walk. Albert has vast knowledge of the organic/wildlife garden and is a bush craft tutor as well as regular Tipperary Star contributor and along with his son Harry they provide excellent field trips for local groups, students and schools.

The Tidy Towns Group invited Albert and Harry to view works completed in Cahir and asked for any recommendations on works yet to be done. A very interesting and enjoyable evening was had by all. Albert’s initial reports are that we are in a good place with the works to date and we have a great mix of plants and food sources for bees and insects.

A few owl boxes were recommended and we will await the report on any other recommended additions. Thanks to all who came along.

Last week also saw Joe Hally and Tommy Darcy from Cahir Park AFC doing their bit on the Ardfinnan Road Flower bed and improving the overall look of the historic club’s entrance. Well done on the improvement lads, great to see this work being completed and ready for planting.

We will continue with litter and preparation of flower beds as well as other work this week.

We meet at 7pm on Wednesday as usual for anyone that is available.