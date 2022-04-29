Search

29 Apr 2022

Nominations sought for Tipperary Garda Youth Awards

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

29 Apr 2022 1:26 PM

An Garda Síochána are seeking nominations for the 2022 Tipperary Garda Youth Awards. 

The force is encouraging people who have noticed a young person who has worked for their community during the pandemic dedicated their time to help others at home or at school or overcome difficult circumstances to nominate them for an award. 

Nominations can be made in the following four categories.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD: A young person who is making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

GROUP AWARD: Groups of two or more young people  making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.


SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Young people who have overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.

COMMUNITY SAFETY AWARD: Through a crime prevention or safety initiative / innovation, have made their community a safer place to live.

· All applicants must reside in Tipperary and be aged between 13 and 21 years.
Forms are available at www.garda.ie or your local Garda station.
Please send your completed forms to Sergeant Carol O'Leary, Clonmel Garda Station or Inspector Des Bell at Thurles Garda Station.

