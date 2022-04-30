Traffic management measures in place on county Tipperary road until June

Tipperary County Council has put traffic management measures in place on the L-1287 road at Laffina/Milltown near Clonoulty village and they will remain in place until Wednesday, June 4.
The temporary traffic management measures were installed at 7pm on Thursday, April 28 to facilitate road works and will remain in place until 7pm on Wednesday, June 4.
Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.
