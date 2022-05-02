No drinking water stations will be provided on the Blueway in Tipperary

A request for drinking water stations to be provided on the Blueway in Tipperary has been turned down
No drinking water refilling stations will be provided on the Blueway in Clonmel, District Engineer Eoin Powell told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that the use of plastics was a big bugbear of hers.
People who went for a jog or a walk on the Blueway could bring their own bottles and refill them if drinking stations were available on the riverside cycle track and walkway.
She didn’t understand why they couldn’t be provided here when Waterford and other local authorities provided them.
