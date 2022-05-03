'Intriguing and unique,' Tipperary’s Blanco Niño Blue Tortilla Chips win Gold Award

Blanco Niño, the Clonmel-based premium tortilla chip producer, has been awarded Gold in the Savoury Snacking category at the prestigious Free From Food Awards 2022.

Blanco Niño’s Ancient Grain Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Toasted Amaranth impressed the judges, a product which “stood out from all other entries”.

The panel commented: “An intriguing and unique visual - great deep purple colour. Thin with a great crisp, very tasty and not overly salty - a perfect accompaniment to any snacking occasion. These deliver a nicely roasted corn flavour and amaranth bursting on the palate.”

Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin, said: “It’s a huge honour for Blanco Niño as a young challenger brand to win the only Gold award for Savoury Snacking at this year’s Free From Food Awards. Particularly as we are new to the market in the UK. Our aim is to premiumise the tortilla chip category, by bringing a unique proposition to consumers. Free From has an abundance of premium products which do not compromise on taste or quality, so it’s fantastic to be part of that movement. I would like to thank our incredible customers, partners and team for their ongoing support.”

Blanco Niño tortilla chips include three flavours: Lightly Salted, Chilli & Lime and Ancient Grain. While tortilla chips may be considered a fast and convenient snack, Blanco Niño are embracing a slower approach to achieving the most authentic corn tortilla chip.

Every batch takes three days to make - using an ancient Aztec process known as nixtamalization, and grinding corn using beautifully hand-carved volcanic stones from Mexico.

Blanco Niño source amaranth from heritage farmers in Milpa Alta (meaning “high corn field”) which overlooks Lake Texcoco.

This basin is home to the ancient Aztec capital city of Tenochtitlan, known today as Mexico City.

While many brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn from sustainable sources produces a superior taste and texture.

Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly, contain no preservatives or additives and are Kosher certified.

The local tortilla chips are available in SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and many more stockists across Ireland.

Blanco Niño has a number of new products in development scheduled for release in 2022-2023.