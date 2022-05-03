Woman (30s) arrested in relation to seizure of cannabis plants worth €17,000 at county Tipperary house

File photo of cannabis plants
A woman, aged in her early 30s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with an estimated €17,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered in the Ballypatrick area on Sunday evening.
Officers from Clonmel Garda District's Drugs Unit found the stash of cannabis plants being grown at a house they searched in the rural area of Ballypatrick around 6pm on May 1.
The woman arrested in relation to the cannabis growing operation was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning and was released without charge late on Sunday night pending the submission of a file on the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
