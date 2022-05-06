BREAKING: Planning lodged for construction of 56 new houses in Tipperary

File photo
A planning application has been lodged for the construction of 56 new houses in Tipperary.
Pierce O'Loughlin has made the application to construct 56 new houses consisting of 35 three-bed houses, 20 two-bed houses and one four-bed house along with a foul sewer pumping station, surface water attenuation system and all associated site works.
The development address is Sir Johns Road, Ballynagrana, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.
Tipperary County Council has until June 29 to make a decision.
The application is currently in pre-validation.
