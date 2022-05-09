WATCH: Video shared online of massive leak on busy street in this Tipperary town

CREDIT: Cllr David Dunne
A video has been shared online of a massive leak on a street in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday night.
Cllr David Dunne said: "There is a very bad water leak on New Street this could effect pressure in that area and also in Greenhill Village."
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
