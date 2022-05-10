Tipperary council to put traffic management measures in place in Moyglass village this week

Tipperary County Council will have temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-2303-1 at Moyglass Village - Moyglass School from 8am on Wednesday, May 11 until 5pm on Thursday, May 12.
This temporary traffic management measure are being put in place to facilitate roadworks. Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
