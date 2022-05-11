Search

11 May 2022

Renowned Tipperary author returns to present young writers with prizes

Renowned Tipperary author returns to present young writers with prizes

Cahir author Melissa Hill

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last Sunday morning the winners of the Tell Us A Story writing competition gathered by the Leaping Salmon statue in the Castle Car Park for the arrival of world renowned Cahir author Melissa Hill. In glorious sunshine the winners were presented with their prizes by Melissa who commented that all the stories entered were of great quality, but these particular four kept her engrossed to the end!
The Cahir Tidy Towns Group and Melissa Hill teamed up for this project at the start of the year. It was hoped to have many entries and there certainly was! Melissa had the tough task of reading all the stories and picking out the winners. The Winning Story will be erected on the Fairy Trail in the coming weeks.
Cahir Tidy Towns are very grateful to Melissa for collaborating with them on this project and for taking the time to visit Cahir to present prize winners with such a busy schedule already to deal with. Melissa was born and reared in Cahir and has become a world acclaimed author having written many award winning books some of which have made it to the big screen and more are on the way. We are very proud to call her our own and thank her once again.
Prize-winners are as follows: In First place with The Magic Within was Rachel Breheny; 2nd with Rocknesse was Katie Peters; 3rd with Vicky the Fox went to John Power and 4th with Dilly Dee and little Fee went to Brid Fahey Bates. Congratulations to all winners, we look forward to reading your stories.
The Tell Us A Story competition was Sponsored by Cahir Development Association/Cahir Tidy Towns and Judged by Author Melissa Hill.

Local News

