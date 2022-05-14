Parts shortage due to shipping hold ups contributing to delays in public light repairs in Tipperary

Stock image
A shortage of parts due to shipment hold ups is to blame for delays in repairing broken public lights around the county, the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s members heard.
Carrick MD Chairman, Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, said there were massive issues with getting parts and components for lights such as bulbs because a lot of shipments were held up.
He was responding to Cllr David Dunne from Carrick-on-Suir, who highlighted that councillors were getting “hassle” from residents in certain housing estates with public lights issues. Cllr Dunne hoped the public will be a little bit forgiving when they hear this explanation for the delays.
