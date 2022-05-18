Tipperary County Council pays tribute to the late Michael O'Kennedy

Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the funeral to pay his respects to the late Fianna Fail Minister Michael O'Kennedy
Tipperary County Council fell silent in tribute to the late TD, Minister and EU Commissioner, Michael O'Kennedy, who passed away recently.
Though he had not been a member of North Tipperary County Council, Mr O'Kennedy had made an enormous contribution to public life Chairperson, Cllr Marie Murphy said.
Above: The late Michael O'Kennedy
Cllr Seamus Hanafin (FF) described him as being the epitome of integrity and decency, while Cllr Michael Fitzgerald (FG) said that he was a principled and decent man who served public life locally and nationally very well.
An Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among those who also led tributes to the Nenagh native.
Conor Maher, Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan is pictured receiving his award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Award from Minister Peter Burke TD and Dr. Michael John O’Mahony
Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
Pictured above are the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn (Cluain Meala) students who have represented their counties in GAA competitions this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.