19 May 2022

GSOC received 114 allegations against Gardaí in Tipperary last year according to new report

Gardaí

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 7:15 PM

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) received 114 allegation referrals in Tipperary last year.

This is according to their 2021 annual report -GSOC in Transition, published today.

The report also showed just one complaint referred to GSOC under section 102 of The Garda Síochána Act 2005.

Section 102 relates to allegations that an action by a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in death or serious harm.

Nationally, GSOC received 2,189 complaints containing 3,760 allegations.

This 12% increase on the 2020 figures.

Dublin had the highest number followed by Cork City (224) and Louth (213). 

GSOC is an independent statutory agency that deals with complaints from the public about the conduct of the Gardaí.

According to the annual report, a complaint and an allegation are two related points.

A complaint is an 'expression of dissatisfaction' in the guard's handling of an incident.

An allegation is the specific actions taken by the member of An Garda Síochána.

The allegations in today's report include those found to be admissible, inadmissible and those still ongoing.

The report also outlined GSOC's vision for its future and its transition to a new independent body being considered by the Oireachtas.

Speaking today on the report publication, GSOC Chair Judge Rory MacCabe, said it was his priority to make sure that the transition is seamless.

"The report also looks to GSOC's future. The sweeping changes proposed in the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill, if implemented, create a new Garda Ombudsman with significantly enhanced functions and independence.

"These proposals are a positive platform from which a clearly defined and long-signalled gap in Ireland's policing accountability infrastructure will be addressed. If reform is to achieve its aims, it is crucial that adequate resources, staffing, expertise and cooperation are guaranteed."

