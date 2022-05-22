Green light for 46 housing units in Tipperary's largest town

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for a development of 26 houses and 20 apartments, with associated site development works at Glenconnor in Clonmel.

In doing so it overturned the decision of Tipperary County Council, which last October refused permission for the development.

The planning appeals board also went against the recommendation of its own inspector to refuse permission.

The developers, Brinkley Homes and Development, care of Peter Thomson Planning Solutions of 4, Priory Grove, Kells, County Kilkenny had appealed the county council’s decision to refuse permission.

Over 100 submissions were made during the original planning process, with many people from the nearby area citing increased traffic as a concern should the development proceed.

The development includes the construction of 46 residential units in eight one and-a-half, two and two and-a-half storey blocks, comprising 14 one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses.

A new vehicular and pedestrian entrance from the nearby Wheatfields estate is also provided for, as well as access roadways, footpaths, lighting and associated site services and all associated site boundary and site development works, including connections to public drainage on the Glenconnor Road at Glenconnor.

An Bord Pleanála stated that “having regard to the zoning objective of the site as set out in the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan 2013, as varied, the pattern of existing development in the immediate vicinity of the site, the Appropriate Assessment Screening Report submitted with the application and the subsequent Appropriate Assessment Screening in the Inspector’s report and the Master Plan submitted with the application, which is considered adequate to meet the supporting requirement for a Master Plan (Section 9.26 and Map 6 of the development plan) to guide the development of the wider landbank, and to the location, scale and design of the proposed development it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions (of which there are 20), the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety”.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission, the Board noted the Master Plan submitted with the application and considered that it contained adequate information on the future development of the remaining landbank, that such development proposals would require the bringing forward of a planning application(s), and that the layout provided for the current proposal is generally acceptable, subject to the conditions set out”.