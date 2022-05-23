Hospital group outlines the disruption medical scientists' strike action will cause in Tipperary

The South/South West Hospital Group that includes Tipperary University Hospital is advising the public there will be significant disruption and service delays in its hospitals tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 from 8am-8pm, due to planned industrial action by medical scientists.

The industrial action will lead to the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures including endoscopy, colposcopy and hospital outpatient appointments across the country.

The hospital group said routine GP laboratory testing services will be suspended for these days. While some limited services will continue, unfortunately wide scale disruption to patients services cannot be avoided.

"Emergency departments will continue, as always, to prioritise the treatment of the sickest and most urgent patients. However they are expected to be very busy as a result of the delays.

Hospitals in the South/South West Hospital Group have been contacting patients directly to cancel appointments. As this is a developing situation the South South West Hospital Group is asking patients not to phone hospitals at this time. However, information relating to cancelled procedures is available at: Hospital disruptions due to MLSA industrial action - HSE.ie

Appointments and procedures disrupted by the strikes will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The South/South West Hospital Group is requesting that members of the general public only attend at emergency departments if absolutely necessary.

Management at South/South West Hospital Group remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending an emergency department.

