Cloughjordan Circus Club want to get children juggling

Cloughjordan Circus Club is to taking part in Circus Explored! On Cruinniú na nÓg, Saturday, June 11.

The event is run by the Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network and aims to encourage every child in Ireland to learn to juggle.

On the day, Cloughjordan Circus Club will also present Pick and Mix, a performance by the young people from Cloughjordan Circus Club.

They will also host a workshop facilitated by circus artists Maria Corcoran, Paul Quate, Joanna Williams and clown Angelica Santander.

The videos will be released on YouTube so young people can learn from home.

Circus Explored events are free of charge and suitable for every skill level.

Over five thousand free juggling balls have been distributed to libraries in every county.

Director of ISACS Lucy Medlycott said:

“Circus is going through a huge renaissance right now, and we in ISACS are so thrilled to be able to play out part and take these small steps together with the Creative Ireland Programme to make circus skills accessible to every child in Ireland.”

Children of all ages can sign up for Circus Explored on ISACS.ie and pick up their set of juggling balls at your local library.

They can make a video and share it on social media using the hashtag #CircusExplored.