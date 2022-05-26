Check out the heritage events planned for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

The Suir Ukulele Strummers (Waterford), who will perform in Brewery Lane Theatre at the Clancy Festival on Friday, June 3. Guests will include the Tipperary Ramblers, harpist Clodagh Kelly, singer Pauline Bradley, from Scotland, musician Gay Brazel, singer and musician Kristov Roberts, Jane McLaughlin and Maria Walsh, singer and musician.

The Clancy Brothers Festival of Music & Arts will feature an interesting mix of events celebrating Carrick-on-Suir’s historical, musical and natural heritage over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

They kick off with the Wild About Carrick family-friendly guided walk that starts at Ormond Castle at 7pm on Thursday, June 2.

This free two-hour walk, run in association with Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club, will take you from Ormond Castle to the head of the tide on the River Suir Blueway.

Walkers will learn about the fascinating history and heritage of the riverbank and observe nature along the route.

The Seán Healy Public Library will show a Clancy Brothers film on Friday, June 3 from 3pm.

The Yellow Bittern is an intimate and highly cinematic film charting the rise to fame of the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, from their Carrick beginnings to their folk heyday of the 1960s and beyond, told through the eyes of Liam Clancy.

Although free, space is limited so booking is essential, (Tel. (051) 640591 or email carricklibrary@

tipperarycoco.ie).

The Heritage Walking Tour of Carrick, led by professional artist and national tour guide Teresa Moran, begins at the Heritage Centre on Saturday, June 4, at 10am.

This tour is a gentle stroll around the town, learning about the sites and the characters who lived there before us. (€5 per person).

There will be two events in the Nano Nagle Centre chapel on Saturday afternoon, June 4. A Clancy Brothers History will be hosted by Gavin Paterson, a folk singer, music historian and DJ from Scotland from 12 noon to 2pm.

Gavin will present a fascinating audio-visual show and discussion about the Clancy Brothers, their history and how they influenced world music.

This will be followed by the annual Clancy Family Meet and Greet from 2pm, where you can chat with members of the Clancy family, browse memorabilia, share stories, tunes and laughter while hearing about the life and times of Carrick-on-Suir’s world famous folk singers Paddy, Tom, Bobby and Liam Clancy. Both of these events are free.

MORE INFO

Further information about these and other events can be found on the Clancy Festival website or at the festival office at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel. (051) 640921.

