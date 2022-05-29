Search

29 May 2022

Major upgrade planned for water treatment plant in Tipperary

Investment will "future-proof" the Glenary plant near Clonmel

Water treatment plant

The water treatment plant at Glenary, near Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

29 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Irish Water is to carry out a major upgrade of the water treatment plant at Glenary, near Clonmel.
John Fogarty, Senior Executive Engineer with Tipperary County Council, told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the major investment would future-proof the Glenary plant.
However the work wouldn’t generate any additional water at the plant. Glenary was a very valuable and safe source of water, he stated.
The news was welcomed by Cllr Pat English and the other council members.
Mr Fogarty also told the meeting that the work that was progressing on the boreholes at Monroe would provide a good amount of water from that scheme.
He said that other small projects were taking place around the town.
These included work near the railway station, where cast iron pipes would be replaced with PVC pipes.
Work in the Bolton Street/William Street area and in Western Park would follow later in the year.
The engineer also stated that the existing pipe network through the centre of Clonmel was 120-years-old and it would be replaced if and when the proposed public realm scheme went ahead.

