Search

27 May 2022

Arts Council announces €371,000 for Tipperary Town

The people of Tipperary Town will benefit from an investment programme to develop and sustain new creative opportunities for all age groups

Arts Council announces €371,000 for Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town festivals to benefit

Reporter:

Reporter

27 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Arts Council has expanded its Creative Places programme nationally and a successful application was led by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary in partnership with Tipperary County Council and other local community development organisations in Tipperary Town.

The opportunity was open to places which had not benefitted from sustained arts investment in the past.

It will build upon existing cultural strengths in the town to create a new momentum which will ensure more people in the town can choose, take part in and benefit from brilliant arts experiences. Tipperary Town, will be one of 12 places who are now part of the expanded national Creative Places programme, which includes small towns, urban areas, rural and island communities. 

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly said, “We are delighted to be awarding Creative Places Tipperary; it is a place where we have not been able to invest in sufficiently before and it is very important to us that public investment in the arts reaches and benefits more people in a sustained and meaningful way. We are very excited to see how the people of Tipperary Town will respond to what matters to them most, and we look forward to working further with the community and Youth Work Ireland Tipperary”. 

Reacting to the announcement, Donal Kelly CEO of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary said “This represents a wonderful and much-needed opportunity for Tipperary Town that will connect people with artists, to explore, imagine and create different futures. Creative Places will bring opportunity and vibrancy to Tipperary Town and amazing arts experiences to the people.”

Over the summer the programme will be getting established, a coordinator will be appointed and conversations with the community will get underway. To keep in touch with how the project develops, the programme will be managed by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary donal.kelly@ youthworktipperary.ie

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media