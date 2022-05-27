Arts Council announces €371,000 for Tipperary Town

The Arts Council has expanded its Creative Places programme nationally and a successful application was led by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary in partnership with Tipperary County Council and other local community development organisations in Tipperary Town.

The opportunity was open to places which had not benefitted from sustained arts investment in the past.

It will build upon existing cultural strengths in the town to create a new momentum which will ensure more people in the town can choose, take part in and benefit from brilliant arts experiences. Tipperary Town, will be one of 12 places who are now part of the expanded national Creative Places programme, which includes small towns, urban areas, rural and island communities.

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly said, “We are delighted to be awarding Creative Places Tipperary; it is a place where we have not been able to invest in sufficiently before and it is very important to us that public investment in the arts reaches and benefits more people in a sustained and meaningful way. We are very excited to see how the people of Tipperary Town will respond to what matters to them most, and we look forward to working further with the community and Youth Work Ireland Tipperary”.

Reacting to the announcement, Donal Kelly CEO of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary said “This represents a wonderful and much-needed opportunity for Tipperary Town that will connect people with artists, to explore, imagine and create different futures. Creative Places will bring opportunity and vibrancy to Tipperary Town and amazing arts experiences to the people.”

Over the summer the programme will be getting established, a coordinator will be appointed and conversations with the community will get underway. To keep in touch with how the project develops, the programme will be managed by Youth Work Ireland Tipperary donal.kelly@ youthworktipperary.ie