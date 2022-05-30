Donation boxes stolen in burglary of county Tipperary village's church

FILE PHOTO
Donation boxes containing a small sum of cash were stolen in a burglary of the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Cappawhite at the weekend.
The church was burgled between 6pm last Friday, May 27 and 10am last Saturday, May 28 and entry was gained by breaking a rear window.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into the break-in and theft to contact the station at (062) 80670.
