Tipperary gardaí investigate theft of scrap copper worth up to €2,000 from field

Gardai are investigating the theft of scrap copper valued at between €1,500 and €2,000 from a field near Oola.
The scrap metal that had been stockpiled in a field at Knockphelagh, Oola was stolen sometime between May 12 and last Thursday, May 26.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this theft should contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 80670.
