31 May 2022

Only 'petty cash' needed to replace parking meters in Tipperary's biggest town

Tipperary is the 'last again', says Cllr Siobhán Ambrose

Parking meters

A request has been made for all parking meters in Clonmel to accept payment by either cash or card

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

31 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The €5,000 per unit that it would cost to replace parking meters so that payment could be made at the meter with a credit or debit card was only “petty cash” when compared to the amount of revenue generated from parking charges in Clonmel, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has stated.
She told the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District that parking meters in Kilkenny and Carlow could accept cash or cards, which made them easier to use.
“Clonmel is the capital town and the town that generates the most revenue in parking charges, and it should show the lead in this for the countywide rollout,” said Cllr Ambrose.

Tipperary man will climb Kilimanjaro for Meningitis Research

She described the amount of money generated by parking charges in Clonmel as “very handsome”.
People were using cards more than cash since Covid, she said.
“How come every other county can have them? We’re the last again,” said Cllr Ambrose.
District Administrator Jim Dillon said a credit card could be used at the majority of meters. For those that couldn’t, it would cost in the region of €5,000 each to replace them.
He said that anyone who wanted to pay for parking by credit card could do so online.
Cllr Pat English said that €1.4 million was coming out of Clonmel in parking charges each year, which amounted to approximately half of the revenue generated throughout the county, and he agreed with Cllr Ambrose’s request.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said that Clonmel paid more than its fair share in parking charges. He said that paid parking zones had been extended but in his view meters should be removed from some areas.

