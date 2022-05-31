Travel and identity documents stolen in burglary of Tipperary Town house

Travel and identity documents were stolen in the burglary of a house at Scallagheen, Tipperary on Sunday.
The burglary took place between 11.50am and 9pm on May 29 while the occupants were away.
Gardaí have urged anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Jim Hickey, Patrick Hickey and Breeda Hickey, Outrath, Cahir at the sponsored walk for Meningitis in Scarragh Woods last Sunday.
