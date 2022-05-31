Woman (30s) to appear before Tipperary District Court charged in relation to theft on train

A woman aged in her mid-30s was arrested at Limerick Junction Railway Station last week in connection with the theft of property from a handbag belonging to a passenger on the Dublin to Cork train.
The woman was arrested by gardaí from Tipperary Town Garda Station on Monday, May 3 and subsequently charged.
She is due to appear before an upcoming sitting of Tipperary District Court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.