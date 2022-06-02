Integrity launch Ireland and EU HQ in Cashel

Cashel is to become the Irish and EU headquarters of Integrity, a company providing IT project governance and quality and compliance consultancy services to the life sciences industries.



O’Brien’s Farmhouse near the foot of the Rock of Cashel is the new HQ of this British firm expanding into Ireland, offering a range of support services to businesses, from managing computerised system implementations and validation or data integrity programs, right through to skills development, auditing and quality system development.



The firm chose Cashel for its attractive location, situated in the heart of Ireland, with ready access to all major cities and a huge pool of talent.



Company CEO Chris Reid said he started Integrity in the UK in 1998. It offers IT services to companies in transformation. Ireland “has a huge pharmaceutical base and great talent available” while Brexit means that Ireland offers the perfect location for a British company hoping to serve the EU market.



It’s envisaged that a team of employees will operate from O’Brien’s, advising pharmaceutical companies, bio-tech and medical devices manufacturers.



“Brexit has changed everything for us,” says Mr Reid. “We need an EU operation to provide some other access to the EU. We are going to establish Ireland as our European headquarters and recruit resources here to serve the EU.”



Mr Reid said the welcome he received from Tipperary County Council was phenomenal. “It was absolutely amazing. We have offices around the UK and Japan. The support we got from the county council, the IDA, Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, was fantastic. It encouraged us to come and set up here and start our first office in Cashel. And what a great location!”



It’s envisaged that Integrity will employ up to 20 people initially but there is no upper limit as it’s hoped the company will grow as large as its UK parent that employs around 75 experts.



Evun Wyer is Ireland Country Director for Integrity Group, which has offices in Great Britain, Ireland, Tokyo, and soon, the US. Their clients include household names such as Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, FujiFilm, Pfizer and Allergan. All of those companies have a requirement to meet certain regulatory obligations, and Integrity ensures they meet those requirements “as they relate to the computer systems”, says Mr Wyer.

“We have supplementary services, such as project management, service delivery, manage testing services, but they are all related to the quality and compliance element within a Life Sciences organisation.”



Mr Wyer explains how Integrity helps lead change in an organisation. “A company wishes to put in a system. These regulatory requirements are not applicable to all elements of the system.



“We would help identify which elements fall under this criteria, and help design your system so it is implemented and tested, and adheres to that criteria. We do that using what’s called a ‘right-sized critical thinking approach’. It’s not a one-size-fits-all, as not all systems are the same and not all companies are the same.”



They “shape it to suit the solution” to ensure it meets all requirements, and then “we deliver that with their software development people or their service provider to get it into production”. Mr Wyer says companies may have existing systems, but may need Integrity’s talents to review them, and ensure they are still fit for purpose and following best practices.

“The idea is that we will grow the Irish entity to a similar size as the overall group, to service Ireland, with a view to also servicing the European market. This is obviously much more difficult to do following Brexit,” added Mr Wyer.



Integrity chose Cashel as it “wanted to be seen as an ‘Irish’ organisation” serving the whole country, rather than a Dublin-centric organisation.



“As we came to Cashel, we received a very warm welcome from the local business community, and Tipperary County Council was extremely helpful.”



Cashel “was an opportunity”, says Mr Wyer. “It’s very picturesque, it’s historical, there’s a lot of investment going in, with the Cashel Palace Hotel. And couple that with proximity to universities and LIT, and it’s so well served with infrastructure. You’re only an hour from Cork, an hour and a bit from Limerick and Dublin - it just made sense.”



Cashel’s Cllr Declan Burgess said it was great to see Integrity setting up their European base of operations in regional locations like Cashel. “Well done to all involved, particularly County Tipperary Chamber, Will from IDA Ireland and our very own Anthony Fitzgerald, Head of Enterprise at Tipperary County Council. This is an exciting time for Integrity and our great town of Cashel.



“Cashel has proven time and time again that as a location we can perform and be successful on a national and international level. We are a well connected town and have a bundle of potential.

“As a local authority we must prepare and plan on how best our community will grow and expand.”

“We must do this right and our upcoming Development Plan will play an integral role.

“With Integrity adding the recent success of Waystone and of course Amneal our town has truly shown it’s a great place to do business,” added Cllr Burgess.