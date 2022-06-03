BREAKING: search for missing Tipperary mountaineer John Dunne is called off in Kerry following discovery of a body

The search has been called off in County Kerry for missing Tipperary mountaineer John Dunne, who went missing on Wednesday.
Following the discovery of a body by Kerry Mountain Rescue today, Friday June 3, the missing person appeal for John Dunne is being stood down.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the Kerry Mountain Rescue, those who assisted with the search, the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
