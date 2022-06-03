Two men arrested in connection with drug seizures during searches in Mullinahone area and Clonmel

Two men aged in their early 20s have been arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €6,800 worth of illegal drugs in the Mullinahone area and Clonmel yesterday (Thursday), June 3.

Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit assisted by the Regional Dog Unit, Henry Street, carried out a number of searches in the Clonmel District yesterday as part of Operation Tara, the goal of which is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs.

During a search in the Mullinahone area, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €4000 (pending analysis) were seized.

A male in his early 20s was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station in respect of the seizure before being released from custody pending submission of a file to the DPP.

A number of searches were also carried out in the Heywood Road area of Clonmel. Heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of €2800 were seized along with other paraphernalia associated with the supply of drugs.

A male in his early 20’s was arrested and detained at Clonmel before being released pending submission of a file to the Office of the DPP.

A small quantity of cannabis was seized in other searches in the district.