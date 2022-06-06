Tipperary motorists should be aware of several road closures from Tuesday

Due to road works, Tipperary County Council is closing several roads this week across the county from tomorrow.

R639 Old Cork Road

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R639 Old Cork Road at Racecourse Cross, Cashel, from 7am on Tuesday, June 7, until 7pm on Friday, June 17.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road will be closed from 7am on Tuesday, June 7 until 7pm on Monday, August 8.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross from 7am, Wednesday, June 8, until 7pm, Friday, June 10.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

L-4109-0 Kilross

The L-4109-0 Kilross will be closed from 8am, Tuesday, June 7, until 5pm, Saturday, June 11.

The following alternative routes will be available:

R662 between Kilross and Galbally.

R663 between Galbally and Moor Abbey.



M8 Motorway Closed Southbound at Junction 7

The M8 Motorway is closed southbound at Junction 7 on June 6, 7, and 8 from 7am to 7pm.

Traffic is diverted from Junction 7 onto the R639 South via the Dublin Road, Main Street, turn left onto the Friar Street, continue to Upper Green and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.