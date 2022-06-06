Search

06 Jun 2022

Tipperary motorists should be aware of several road closures from Tuesday

Roads in the Cashel, Roscrea and Drombane areas are among those affected

Tipperary motorists should be aware of several road closures from Tuesday

Tipperary motorists should be aware of several road closures from Tuesday

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Due to road works, Tipperary County Council is closing several roads this week across the county from tomorrow. 

 

R639 Old Cork Road

 Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R639 Old Cork Road at Racecourse Cross, Cashel, from 7am on Tuesday, June 7, until 7pm on Friday, June 17. 

 Local diversions will be in place.

 

 L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

 Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road will be closed from 7am on Tuesday, June 7 until 7pm on Monday, August 8. 

 Local diversions will be in place. 

 

L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross

 Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross from 7am, Wednesday, June 8, until 7pm, Friday, June 10. 

 Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

 

 L-4109-0 Kilross

 The L-4109-0 Kilross will be closed from 8am, Tuesday, June 7, until 5pm, Saturday, June 11.

 The following alternative routes will be available: 

  • R662 between Kilross and Galbally.
  • R663 between Galbally and Moor Abbey.
     

M8 Motorway Closed Southbound at Junction 7

 The M8 Motorway is closed southbound at Junction 7 on June 6, 7, and 8 from 7am to 7pm.

 Traffic is diverted from Junction 7 onto the R639 South via the Dublin Road, Main Street, turn left onto the Friar Street, continue to Upper Green and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

 

 L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

 The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm. 

Tipperary RNLI called out for bank holiday rescue on Lough Derg

Open invite to Bóthar na Naomh church, Thurles golden jubilee celebrations

St Joseph and St Brigid's Church will celebrate fifty years on Friday June 10

JK Brackens GAA juvenile club hosted the Division 2 finals of the All-Ireland Féile

Both the pitches and the grounds were in pristine condition and great credit is due to all who prepared them

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media