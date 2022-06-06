Tipperary motorists should be aware of several road closures from Tuesday
Due to road works, Tipperary County Council is closing several roads this week across the county from tomorrow.
R639 Old Cork Road
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R639 Old Cork Road at Racecourse Cross, Cashel, from 7am on Tuesday, June 7, until 7pm on Friday, June 17.
Local diversions will be in place.
L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road
Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road will be closed from 7am on Tuesday, June 7 until 7pm on Monday, August 8.
Local diversions will be in place.
L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-1281 Drombane to Dundrum Road at Marlow Cross from 7am, Wednesday, June 8, until 7pm, Friday, June 10.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
L-4109-0 Kilross
The L-4109-0 Kilross will be closed from 8am, Tuesday, June 7, until 5pm, Saturday, June 11.
The following alternative routes will be available:
M8 Motorway Closed Southbound at Junction 7
The M8 Motorway is closed southbound at Junction 7 on June 6, 7, and 8 from 7am to 7pm.
Traffic is diverted from Junction 7 onto the R639 South via the Dublin Road, Main Street, turn left onto the Friar Street, continue to Upper Green and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.
L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea
The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.
Michael O'Hara (Wilderness Rovers) gives chase to St Michael's Ed O'Dwyer during the Tipperary Cup final played at Cooke Park, Tipperary Town, on Friday night last. Pic: Michael Boland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.