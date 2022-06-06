Tipperary RNLI called out for bank holiday rescue on Lough Derg

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch last Saturday afternoon to assist two people on a 36ft cruiser aground outside the Garrykennedy old harbour wall.

The wind was easterly Force 4. Visibility was good.

At 7.15pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Doireann Kennedy, Joe O’Donoghue and Ciara Lynch on board.

As the lifeboat was launching, Valentia Coast Guard informed the volunteers that a person on shore had reported that local boats had taken the cruiser off the rocks, but requested the lifeboat proceed as they were not given an update on the two people on board or the current whereabouts of the cruiser.

The lifeboat arrived at Garrykennedy within seven minutes and RNLI crew identified the casualty vessel tied alongside an outside jetty in the new Garrykennedy harbour.

After RNLI volunteers established that both people were safe, a crew member went aboard the casualty vessel to check under the floorboards for any evidence of water ingress. There was none.

The lifeboat reported their findings to Valentia Coast Guard before leaving Garrykennedy to return to station.

Jeremy Freeman, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users that "if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue".