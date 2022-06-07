Burglars stole €3,000 worth of cigarettes in late night raid on business premises in county Tipperary village

Gardaí are investigating the theft of €3,000 worth of cigarettes from a business premises in Dundrum village in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A garda spokesman said the premises was burgled around 3am on June 5.
He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in Dundrum that night to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.