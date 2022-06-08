Hall in Tipperary Town defaced with graffiti

Gardaí are investigating the defacing of a hall on the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town with graffiti during the Bank Holiday weekend.
The criminal damage was caused to the hall sometime between 12.30pm on Sunday and 9.45am on Monday.
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation should call Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
