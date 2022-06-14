Search

15 Jun 2022

Like to win a tractor? Tipperary GAA Club getting real classy!

Like to win a tractor? Tipperary GAA Club get classy!

It mightn't exactly be a 135 but Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill GAA Club have a Massey Ferguson 135 on offer in their best ever fundraising draw!

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

14 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Eire Og GAA Club Massey Ferguson Raffle


Do you want to a Massey Ferguson 135 or €10,000?

Well it is your lucky day because we are given away your choice to one lucky winner in the Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill GAA Club's biggest fundraising drive yet.

You simply have to click on the link enclosed underneath or else ask any club member should you wish to pay physical cash.

Tickets are €20 each or 3 for €50 with every penny going directly to the upgrade of lights on our main pitch.

This facility will benefit all club members both young and old as well as those from other clubs in the area.


As always, all support is appreciated whether it is buying tickets, selling tickets, sharing this post on social media or via your WhatsApp groups 


Keep it classy, Win a Massey 


Link below: 
https://member.clubforce.com/ tickets_m.asp?LL_ID=2440 

