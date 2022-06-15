A world of film and fun at this year’s Nenagh Children’s Film Festival

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival The Nenagh Children’s Film Festival took place last weekend between June 10 and 12.

The festival showed 41 films from around 11 countries, including Greece, Japan and Ukraine.

The festival showcases the work of Ireland’s young filmmakers and provides workshops by industry professionals.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Director of Nenagh Arts Centre Eva Birdthistle said:

“We are so excited to be bringing a wide range of films and animations created for young audiences from Ireland and across the world.

“This year, we are working with the Ukrainian State Film Agency to bring a dedicated selection of films and shorts for the many young people who find themselves far from home.

“As these productions have English subtitles, we hope all our audiences will enjoy these beautifully created films too,” said Ms Birdthistle.

Marketing Officer at Nenagh Arts Centre Catherine Walsh said the Ukrainian films were very well received in the community.

“The public seemed to really appreciate that we showed them. We had a great mix from all over the world,” said Ms Walsh.

Films were created by a professionals, students, and young individual filmmakers.

Last weekend, festival-goers were also treated to a virtual reality studio and several workshops in design, storyboarding and filmmaking.

Ms Walsh said the virtual reality studio was very popular locally.

“Half the kids in town want to own a headset now,” said Ms Walsh.

The festival concluded with an award ceremony hosted by Clio Griffin and Seamus De Spainn.

Some highlights of the festival were the Ukrainian film Clara which won the best feature, and the Irish film Moving On, which won best student animation.

Patricia Gill won the best voice-over for her part in Nana’s Terrifying Zoom Call.

Best actress and actor went to Clodagh Murphy (Asset of Teeth) and Gary Hanlon (Cliche).

“The judges had a hard time choosing because there was such a variety and such good quality,” said Ms Walsh.

Two of the award categories were judged by special guests.

Director at Young Irish Film Makers Garry McHugh, , judged for the Young Irish Film Maker category, which was won by Nenagh College.

Director for the National Talent Academy for Animation Deirdre Barry was the judge for the Next Gen Animators section won by Tool Man by Sean and Danny Birmingham.

Workshops were by Team Seal’s Greig Cameron and Kay Carmichael, as well as Disney and Pixar’s casting and voice director Ned Lott.

Nenagh Arts Centre would like to thank their sponsors, Creative Ireland and the Tipperary Arts Office.

“Thank you to our funders. It is thanks to them that the festival is free,” said Ms Walsh.

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival is part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.