Tipperary community's June initiative is heading to Lismore

"Brush" was the second event of the Burncourt Community Council June Initiative programme on Saturday, June 11.
"Spoon, Pen, Brush & Blossom"
"Spoon, Pen, Brush & Blossom" is an initiative by Burncourt Community Council being held throughout June in Burncourt Community Hall.
"Brush" was the second event of the programme on Saturday, June 11. This was a great opportunity to engage in a three hour Acrylic workshop with Artist Deirdre Dunne.
"Blossom" will see Claudia of Blossom and Berry, Lismore, lead a Floral Demonstration discussing traditional techniques of flower arranging, sustainable floristry and the importance of supporting local growers. The date Thursday, June 16 at 8pm. Cost €10. Contact Margaret-087 2887615.
The final event "Pen" is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22. There are many ways to tell a story and this will showcase the mediums of Tale, Poem and Song. Contributors on the night include Mitchelstown Writers’ Group, Ann Gardiner, Richard Cahill, Padraig Wallace and Aisling Fitzgerald.
A talented entertaining night on offer. Admission €10, refreshments served.
Contact Breeda 0876967661.
