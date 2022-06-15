Search

15 Jun 2022

Tipperary community's June initiative is heading to Lismore

"Brush" was the second event of the Burncourt Community Council June Initiative programme on Saturday, June 11.

"Spoon, Pen, Brush & Blossom"


"Spoon, Pen, Brush & Blossom" is an initiative by Burncourt Community Council being held throughout June in Burncourt Community Hall.
"Brush" was the second event of the programme on Saturday, June 11. This was a great opportunity to engage in a three hour Acrylic workshop with Artist Deirdre Dunne.
"Blossom" will see Claudia of Blossom and Berry, Lismore, lead a Floral Demonstration discussing traditional techniques of flower arranging, sustainable floristry and the importance of supporting local growers. The date Thursday, June 16 at 8pm. Cost €10. Contact Margaret-087 2887615.

The final event "Pen" is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22. There are many ways to tell a story and this will showcase the mediums of Tale, Poem and Song. Contributors on the night include Mitchelstown Writers’ Group, Ann Gardiner, Richard Cahill, Padraig Wallace and Aisling Fitzgerald.

A talented entertaining night on offer. Admission €10, refreshments served.

Contact Breeda 0876967661.

