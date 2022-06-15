Gardaí investigate thefts of chainsaw and power tools in Cahir

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in tracing the criminals who stole a chainsaw in Cahir two days ago and stole power tools from a van in Cahir last week.
The chainsaw was stolen at the weir at The Mall in Cahir on Monday afternoon, June 13.
They power tools were swiped from a van parked under the flyover on the Tipperary Road in Cahir on the late afternoon/evening of Tuesday, June 7.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into these thefts is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630.
Cyril Bailey, EBS Nenagh, presenting sponsorship for the Nenagh Éire Ógres camp to Tom Gleeson, secretary of Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club
Clonmel AC’s Evan Fitzgerald on the podium with his silver medal following the National 5 Mile Road Race on Saturday last
Paschal Ryan, (centre), with junior members of Ballinhassig GAA club, gearing up for their 140k walk fundraiser. Inset is the walking route from Cork to Tipperary
Thurles Musical Society helped to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption with proceeds of their recent concert going towards the fund
