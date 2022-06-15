Theft of fuel from tank in New Inn area is under investigation

Gardaí are investigating the theft of fuel from a tank in the New Inn area on Sunday night.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have passed through New Inn during that night and saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information that may assist this investigation should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630.
Cyril Bailey, EBS Nenagh, presenting sponsorship for the Nenagh Éire Ógres camp to Tom Gleeson, secretary of Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club
Clonmel AC’s Evan Fitzgerald on the podium with his silver medal following the National 5 Mile Road Race on Saturday last
Paschal Ryan, (centre), with junior members of Ballinhassig GAA club, gearing up for their 140k walk fundraiser. Inset is the walking route from Cork to Tipperary
Thurles Musical Society helped to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption with proceeds of their recent concert going towards the fund
