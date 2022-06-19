Family win holiday of a lifetime in Fethard Town Park draw

A Waterford family have won the Fethard Town Park raffle prize of a €10,000 holiday of a lifetime. Nicola Caulfield was announced as the winner of the fundraising raffle at a live draw in Fethard Town Park on Sunday June 12. The draw was also streamed live on the Fethard Town Park Facebook page.

Fethard Town Park sold 2,000 tickets with entries from every county in Ireland. After seeing a Rachael Blackmore video supporting the raffle, Nicola purchased a ticket online and couldn’t believe her luck when she was notified as being the winner. Nicola and her husband Michael are planning a trip to Disneyworld with their two young boys.



Speaking with the prize winners in Fethard Town Park on Wednesday night, Director of Fethard Town Park, Maurice Moloney said, “This has been a fantastic fundraiser for us with all profits going towards the ongoing development of Fethard Town Park, community, sport and recreational facility. We are delighted to see the prize won by a young family and we wish them every best wishes on their travels.”

The raffle prize was generously sponsored by two local companies, RibWorld and Gleeson Quarries. Director of Fethard Town Park, Anthony Fitzgerald said, “Both companies have been great supporters of Fethard Town Park since the start and we are extremely appreciative of their partnership on this fundraiser.”



Phase 1 of Fethard Town Park has been operational since January 2022 and includes a full size 4G and Grass Rugby/GAA pitch, training pitch, outdoor exercise equipment, walkways, and significant public realm. The construction of a community pavilion, dressing rooms, gym and café at Fethard Town Park commenced earlier this year and is due for completion in early 2023.